Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.47

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.47 and last traded at $22.49, with a volume of 142495 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

Matthews International Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $690.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Matthews International had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $427.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Matthews International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Matthews International in the second quarter valued at $49,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International during the second quarter worth about $112,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Matthews International by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

