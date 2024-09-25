Maurice J. Duca Sells 1,296 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $306,853.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,612.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
AppFolio stock traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,565. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.34. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.29 and a 52-week high of $274.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.11 and a beta of 0.81.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $197.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.57 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on AppFolio from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.75.
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.
