Maurice J. Duca Sells 1,296 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $306,853.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,612.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AppFolio Price Performance

AppFolio stock traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,565. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.34. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.29 and a 52-week high of $274.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.11 and a beta of 0.81.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $197.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.57 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AppFolio

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 589.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 238.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 291.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in AppFolio by 688.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in AppFolio by 147.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on AppFolio from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.75.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

