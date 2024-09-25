MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MXL. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on MaxLinear from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MXL

Insider Buying and Selling at MaxLinear

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxLinear

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu purchased 108,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $1,401,440.82. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 531,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,883,264.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.84. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $26.59.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.25 million. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MaxLinear will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.