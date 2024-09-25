McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a dividend payout ratio of 54.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,359. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.12 and a 200-day moving average of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $85.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

McCormick & Company, Incorporated last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.14.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

