Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in September

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Stock Down 0.7 %

MDIBY traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $16.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.39. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $17.15.

About Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Insurance – Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

