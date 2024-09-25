Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 629,300 shares, a growth of 4,631.6% from the August 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 203.0 days.
Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
Shares of MHSDF remained flat at $2.08 on Wednesday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66.
About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.
