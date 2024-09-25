Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 3,552 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OneMain by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,317,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,314,000 after purchasing an additional 373,900 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in OneMain by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,570,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,937,000 after purchasing an additional 889,387 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,166 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in OneMain by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,465,000 after purchasing an additional 270,207 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,890,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,561,000 after purchasing an additional 743,034 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $110,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $110,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 417,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,873,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,300 shares of company stock worth $1,534,275. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of OMF stock opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $54.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.76.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.74 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on OneMain in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

