Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,819,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,083,000 after purchasing an additional 22,311 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 367.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 36,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Encompass Health stock opened at $95.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $57.55 and a one year high of $95.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

Encompass Health declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Encompass Health

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,058,528.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,761,839.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.