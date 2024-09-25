Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,494,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,901,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,097,000 after acquiring an additional 187,019 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 639,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after acquiring an additional 43,326 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 723,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,649,000 after acquiring an additional 78,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

THO stock opened at $109.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.67. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $129.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.22.

About THOR Industries

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

