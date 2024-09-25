Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €155.15 ($172.39) and last traded at €155.55 ($172.83). 414,140 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €157.55 ($175.06).

Merck KGaA Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €165.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €161.23.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

