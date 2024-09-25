Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK) Stock Price Down 1%

Mestek, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.50 and last traded at $29.50. Approximately 1,007 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

Mestek Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54.

Mestek Company Profile

Mestek, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products and equipment; and metal forming equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers equipment for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning primarily under the Lockformer, lowaPrecision, Engel, and Lion brands; roll forming and flexible fabrication equipment; metal stamping products, including uncoilers, straighteners, press feeds, and dies; and coil metal processing products, including cut-to-length, multi-blanking, and coil slitting and precision corrective levelers.

