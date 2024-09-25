Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Holdings Lowered by Stanley Capital Management LLC

Stanley Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 5.0% of Stanley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stanley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $24,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 835,972 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $295,901,000 after acquiring an additional 163,067 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,576,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,265,862,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. Voyager Global Management LP lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Voyager Global Management LP now owns 515,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,289,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 72,587 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,101,501 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,962,767,000 after acquiring an additional 748,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $231,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,772 shares in the company, valued at $7,152,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $231,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,772 shares in the company, valued at $7,152,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $8,600,861.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,690,084.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 349,472 shares of company stock valued at $182,544,600. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $625.00 to $647.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $562.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.92.

META stock opened at $563.33 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.40 and a twelve month high of $573.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

