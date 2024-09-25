Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA) is Merk Investments LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Merk Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA – Free Report) by 125.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Metalla Royalty & Streaming makes up approximately 1.4% of Merk Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Merk Investments LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Metalla Royalty & Streaming worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTA. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 20.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,502,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,003,000 after acquiring an additional 750,503 shares during the period. 17.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Performance

MTA opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

