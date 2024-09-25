Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Director Buys $100,144.00 in Stock

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) Director Mary A. Lindsey acquired 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $100,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,970 shares in the company, valued at $295,538.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Methode Electronics Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE MEI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.15. 501,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,558. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $392.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.39. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $26.02.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Methode Electronics had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $258.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Methode Electronics by 512.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on MEI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
