MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Update

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the August 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
CMU traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $3.61. 143,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,342. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $3.67.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
