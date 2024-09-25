MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Update

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the August 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

CMU traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $3.61. 143,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,342. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $3.67.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 487,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 149,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 25,460 shares during the last quarter. 32.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.