MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) PT Raised to $74.00 at Morgan Stanley

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 18.69% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MGE Energy stock traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $91.01. The stock had a trading volume of 21,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,225. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $93.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.70.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $145.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 12.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in MGE Energy by 56.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 50,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 18,315 shares during the period. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

