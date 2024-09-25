Michael W. Reville Sells 1,700 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Stock

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $103,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,203 shares in the company, valued at $498,496.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 1.0 %

NFG traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $60.07. 371,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,536. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $61.56. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.08 and its 200-day moving average is $56.07.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.62 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

NFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on National Fuel Gas from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,229,000 after buying an additional 20,203 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 27.7% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,242,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,730,000 after buying an additional 269,441 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 478.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 86,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 71,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 12.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,004,000 after buying an additional 14,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

