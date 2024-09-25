Michele Murgel Sells 1,252 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Michele Murgel sold 1,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of INTA stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.19. The company had a trading volume of 654,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,206. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average is $36.57. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -83.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $114.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Intapp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,605,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intapp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,002,000 after buying an additional 1,501,091 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,156,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,006,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Intapp by 766.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after buying an additional 147,240 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTA

About Intapp

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.