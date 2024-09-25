Michele Murgel Sells 1,252 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Michele Murgel sold 1,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of INTA stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.19. The company had a trading volume of 654,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,206. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average is $36.57. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -83.15 and a beta of 0.65.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $114.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
INTA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
