MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) versus Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Critical Survey

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) and MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Zscaler has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroAlgo has a beta of 3, meaning that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zscaler and MicroAlgo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zscaler $2.17 billion 12.08 -$57.71 million ($0.51) -336.76 MicroAlgo $81.89 million 0.02 -$37.87 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

MicroAlgo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zscaler.

This is a summary of current ratings for Zscaler and MicroAlgo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zscaler 0 9 24 1 2.76 MicroAlgo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zscaler currently has a consensus target price of $218.39, indicating a potential upside of 27.16%. Given Zscaler’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zscaler is more favorable than MicroAlgo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Zscaler shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of MicroAlgo shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Zscaler shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of MicroAlgo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zscaler and MicroAlgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zscaler -2.66% -3.46% -0.87% MicroAlgo N/A N/A N/A

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds. It also provides Zscaler Digital Experience that measures end-to-end user experience across business applications, as well as provides an easy-to-understand digital experience score for each user, application, and location within an enterprise. In addition, the company offers Posture Control solutions comprising Cloud Security Posture Management that identifies and remediates application misconfigurations in SaaS, infrastructure as a service, and PaaS to reduce risk and ensure compliance with industry and organizational benchmarks; Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management that detects and remediates excessive or unused cloud permissions and enforces least privileged access without disrupting productivity; Infrastructure as Code (IaC), which analyzes IaC templates to identify misconfigurations and other security issues prior to deployment to cloud infrastructure; and Vulnerability Scanning and Data Loss Prevention solutions. Its platform modules include Zscaler Central Authority, Zscaler Enforcement Node, and Zscaler Log Servers. The company serves customers in airlines and transportation, conglomerates, consumer goods and retail, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communications, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications services industries. The company was formerly known as SafeChannel, Inc., and changed its name to Zscaler, Inc. in August 2008. Zscaler, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About MicroAlgo

(Get Free Report)

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and applies central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services. It offers services that includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, data processing, and data intelligence services. The company also provides advertising distribution, mobile game publishing and licensing, software services, and comprehensive solutions for enterprise customers, as well as intelligent chips solutions for the semiconductor sector. In addition, it engages in the resale of intelligent chips and accessories; and provision of software development. MicroAlgo Inc. is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. MicroAlgo Inc. is a subsidiary of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.