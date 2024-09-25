Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.660-1.820 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.5 billion-$8.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.3 billion. Micron Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.66-$1.82 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.77. The stock had a trading volume of 51,646,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,563,127. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.39 and a 200-day moving average of $114.77. The firm has a market cap of $106.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.14, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $63.83 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MU shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.65.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

