Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Up 1.9%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.15 and last traded at $95.80. 11,296,381 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 21,367,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.65.

Micron Technology Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.39 and its 200-day moving average is $114.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 31,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Micron Technology by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 528,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,065,000 after purchasing an additional 40,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

