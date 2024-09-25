Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.660-1.820 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.5 billion-$8.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.3 billion. Micron Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.66-$1.82 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.65.

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,584,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,563,127. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $63.83 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.14, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

