Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.66-$1.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50-$8.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.27 billion.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.77. 42,078,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,544,178. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $63.83 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The company has a market cap of $106.19 billion, a PE ratio of -67.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.77.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on MU

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.