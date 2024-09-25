MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID) Trading Up 4.3%

MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.07 and last traded at $19.07. Approximately 1,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 5.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.25.

About MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (WTID) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily inverse price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity.

