MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Trading Down 5.4%

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.10 and last traded at $14.10. Approximately 17,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 15,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.35.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

