MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Stock Price Up 0.1%

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.33 and last traded at $18.23. 82,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 76,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.
MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 0.1 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of -3.24.
About MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (BNKD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of US large banks. BNKD was launched on Apr 5, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
