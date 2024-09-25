Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Announces $1.47 Quarterly Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 1.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 140.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $9.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.0%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.8 %

MAA stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.56. 758,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,044. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $167.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.91.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

