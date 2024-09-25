Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) CAO Sells $14,064.96 in Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) CAO Carrie Liao sold 2,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $14,064.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,267.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $5.96. 588,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,363. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $428.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Equities analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on MNMD
Institutional Trading of Mind Medicine (MindMed)
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 472.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 203,216 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter worth $1,698,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter worth $8,964,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at $679,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Mind Medicine (MindMed)
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mind Medicine (MindMed)
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.