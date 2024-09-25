Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Insider Dan Karlin Sells 6,871 Shares

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) insider Dan Karlin sold 6,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $41,088.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 344,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,042.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance
MNMD stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.96. 588,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,363. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.04. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $428.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNMD. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at $11,749,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter worth about $8,964,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,830,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 472.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 203,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter worth about $1,698,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.
