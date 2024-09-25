MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up to $13.40

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.40, but opened at $13.90. MINISO Group shares last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 1,813,874 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

MINISO Group Trading Up 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.41.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $555.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MINISO Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MINISO Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 3,098.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

