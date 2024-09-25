MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Shares Down 1.1%

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 8,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 99,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

MiNK Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.06.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MiNK Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MiNK Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,613 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.37% of MiNK Therapeutics worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Featured Stories

