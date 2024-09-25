Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.25

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00), with a volume of 24588846 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).
Mirriad Advertising Stock Down 16.7 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of £2.58 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.10.
Mirriad Advertising Company Profile
Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mirriad Advertising
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Mirriad Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirriad Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.