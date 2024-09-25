Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.29

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and traded as high as $16.50. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 21,723 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

