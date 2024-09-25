Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 213.0% from the August 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Price Performance
OTCMKTS MSLOY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,899. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile
