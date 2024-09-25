Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 213.0% from the August 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS MSLOY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,899. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. engages in the marine transportation business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy and Offshore Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses segments. The Dry Bulk Business segment owns and operates specialized vessels for various cargo types; and bulk carriers for cargo, such as iron ore, coal, grains, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizers, salt, and steel products.

