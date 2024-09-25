Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.99 ($0.01). Approximately 789,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 319,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

Mobile Tornado Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £4.13 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.46.

Mobile Tornado Group Company Profile

Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides one-to-one calls or broadcast to a large group with a single push of a button; and PTT Mobile Device Management provides secure communications, and prevents end-users from changing device configuration, or change device settings.

