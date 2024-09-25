Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Montage Gold in a research note issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Montage Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Montage Gold’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.
Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02).
Montage Gold Trading Up 1.9 %
MAU stock opened at C$1.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$634.03 million, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Montage Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.51 and a 12 month high of C$2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.50.
About Montage Gold
Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
