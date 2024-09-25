Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Montage Gold in a research note issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Montage Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Montage Gold’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Montage Gold from C$1.75 to C$2.20 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. National Bankshares set a C$2.50 price target on Montage Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.50 price objective on Montage Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Montage Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAU

Montage Gold Trading Up 1.9 %

MAU stock opened at C$1.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$634.03 million, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Montage Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.51 and a 12 month high of C$2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.50.

About Montage Gold

(Get Free Report)

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.