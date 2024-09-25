Montage Gold (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 29,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 36,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Montage Gold Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

