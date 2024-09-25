Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Shares Gap Down to $205.65

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $205.65, but opened at $198.29. Moog shares last traded at $198.29, with a volume of 203 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.14.
Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $904.74 million for the quarter.
Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.
