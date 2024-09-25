Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Shares Gap Down to $205.65

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $205.65, but opened at $198.29. Moog shares last traded at $198.29, with a volume of 203 shares trading hands.

Moog Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.14.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $904.74 million for the quarter.

Moog Dividend Announcement

About Moog

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Moog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.02%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

