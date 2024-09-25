MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.37) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTXFree Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal forecasts that the company will earn ($1.37) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $35.11 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.35 and a beta of 1.26.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLTX. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,770,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,797,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,744,000 after purchasing an additional 196,144 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,128,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28,672 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 115.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,307,000 after purchasing an additional 587,684 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 910,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,753,000 after buying an additional 298,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

