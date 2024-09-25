Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $305.54

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 305.54 ($4.09) and traded as low as GBX 269.50 ($3.61). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 271.50 ($3.64), with a volume of 410,811 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 335 ($4.49) to GBX 320 ($4.28) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 306.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 305.62. The stock has a market cap of £766.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,122.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

