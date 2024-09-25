Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCRUF remained flat at $3.90 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $4.15.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

