Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MCRUF remained flat at $3.90 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $4.15.
About Morgan Advanced Materials
