Morgan Stanley Boosts FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $51.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FE. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.45.

Shares of FE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.76. 870,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 77,928,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,009,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773,785 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,517,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,423,000 after buying an additional 218,165 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,930,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,908,000 after buying an additional 82,482 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,557,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,152,000 after buying an additional 69,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,454,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,637,000 after acquiring an additional 590,815 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

