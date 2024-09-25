Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.80

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.80 and last traded at C$5.79, with a volume of 14216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.65.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Up 1.4 %
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.33 per share, with a total value of C$60,225.61. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 87,000 shares of company stock worth $464,115. 91.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Morguard Real Estate Inv.
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.
