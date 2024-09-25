Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA) Short Interest Up 5,200.0% in September

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 5,200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 456.0% during the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 98,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 81,071 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 783.2% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 120,247 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 132.9% in the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 147,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 84,408 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,146,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Price Performance

MCAA stock remained flat at $11.72 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,252. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $11.74.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Company Profile

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

