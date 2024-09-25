Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Shares Up 12.1%

Shares of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Free Report) traded up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 1,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 26,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.09.
Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.53 million for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative net margin of 29.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%.
About Mountain Province Diamonds
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.
