Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Shares Up 12.1%

Shares of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Free Report) traded up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 1,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 26,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Mountain Province Diamonds Stock Up 12.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.09.

Get Mountain Province Diamonds alerts:

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.53 million for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative net margin of 29.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.