MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of MSCI by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,475,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $959,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $904,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,755,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSCI. Argus upped their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSCI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.00.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $560.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $551.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.62. The firm has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The company had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

