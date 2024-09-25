M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $174.86 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $180.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on MTB

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $1,720,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,724,491.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,699 shares of company stock worth $5,115,349. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.