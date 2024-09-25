Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

MWA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.07. 727,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,808. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $21.51. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.31.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 9.71%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Christine Ortiz sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $175,472.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at $691,898.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $221,755.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,375.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Ortiz sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $175,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at $691,898.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,869 shares of company stock worth $5,141,842 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 757,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,642,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 43.5% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 256,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 77,810 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 194.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after purchasing an additional 682,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

