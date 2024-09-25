Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Short Interest Down 98.5% in September

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,400 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the August 31st total of 10,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 448,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of Mullen Automotive stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,179. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05. Mullen Automotive has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $5,400.00.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

