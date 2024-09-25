Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2024

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.67. Approximately 642,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 191,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.