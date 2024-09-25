Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.67. Approximately 642,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 191,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
